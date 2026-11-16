On 11 November, the IEA launched a new book, The Higher Education Delusion, which explores what has gone wrong with the UK’s universities. It argues that they are in a mess, economically, academically and culturally.

This article provides a summary of Julian Jessop’s chapter on the “graduate premium”. The book itself goes into a lot more detail, with references and further reading.

Julian Jessop is an independent economist and Economics Fellow at the IEA.

The uproar over the punitive interest rates on student loans has again raised the question of whether the financial benefits of a university education can justify the costs. More specifically, does the “graduate premium” on earnings still make a degree worthwhile?

The graduate premium is conventionally defined as the additional income that people with a university degree can expect to earn, on average, relative to those without a degree. The crudest measures simply compare median earnings for graduates and non-graduates.

On this basis, the premium for those aged 16 to 64 has fallen from around 50 per cent in 2007 to about 35 per cent in 2024. For those aged 21 to 30, it has fallen from 35 per cent to 25 per cent.

These figures have several limitations. In particular, they do not isolate the value added by a university education. Perhaps a bright teenager would have done just as well going straight into work? Studies comparing outcomes for graduates and non-graduates with similar A-level results find a smaller premium.

But however it is measured or interpreted, the graduate premium has fallen and there is a growing proportion of students for whom the premium is now negative.

Why is this? There are many factors which have impacted the demand for graduates, including organisational and technological changes.

The value and rigour of a university education have also declined as the balance of assessment has shifted from exams to coursework, a monoculture has discouraged free thinking and free speech, and more resources have been diverted to poor-quality research. These themes are explored in more detail in the book.

But one further explanation is that the graduate premium has been eroded by a steady increase in the supplyof graduates.

The proportion of young people going to university has climbed from around a third in 2000 to around a half now, meeting the target set in 1999 by the then Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

It may be helpful to step back here and ask why there might be a premium in the first place. There are two main parts to this.

One is that a university education has “intrinsic value”, which means graduates are potentially more productive and therefore worth more to a future employer. In other words, a university education increases “human capital” through the acquisition of specific skills and knowledge.

The other is the “signalling value”. Successfully completing a degree could demonstrate to a future employer that you have general skills, such as discipline and the ability to work under pressure, which make you more valuable. This may be less dependent on the specific subject that someone has studied.

Either way, one thing almost everyone can agree on – including those who support the continued expansion of university education – is that the increase in the number of people going to university has reduced the average graduate premium.

The intrinsic value of a university education is likely to have fallen, on average, for several reasons. Put bluntly, more people may be going to university without necessarily having the aptitude to benefit fully from an academic course of study. And even if they did, it would be hard to preserve the quality of individual teaching as student numbers increase.

The increase in the proportion of young people going to university is also likely to reduce the signalling value of a degree, especially when combined with grade inflation.

To be clear, the resulting fall in the graduate premium is not necessarily a major problem. An increase in participation is almost bound to reduce the benefits at the margin, dragging this average down.

In the meantime, graduates from “good” universities studying “good” degrees can still expect to earn substantially more than non-graduates. Other measures of graduate outcomes, such as employment rates, are still better, on average, than those for non-graduates.

At face value, then, the graduate market might still appear to be working as it should, or at least as you would expect. But all is clearly not well.

For a start, the true graduate premium will be lower than the headlines suggest, once higher taxes on higher incomes and the additional cost of student loan repayments are taken into account. The figures that are usually reported are based on gross incomes, before tax and loan repayments. The “net” premium is probably 5 to 10 percentage points lower.

Moreover, averages can still be misleading. There is a long and lengthening tail of students – at least 20 per cent – for whom the graduate premium is now negative.

An increasing proportion of recent graduates now earn less than the average for people in their age group. It is also notable that an increasing proportion of recent graduates are now employed in “non-graduate” jobs.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it is harder to argue that the market for university education is working as it should – or that the decline in the graduate premium is not something to worry about – when there are some obvious weaknesses in the way this market operates.

The biggest failure is that the usual economic incentives have broken down, or produce undesirable outcomes.

Universities receive a guaranteed income from each student regardless of the graduate premium or any other measure of the value added. They also cannot charge more for genuinely superior courses. Universities therefore have less incentive to care about the quality of the course they offer, and some may simply maximise student numbers instead.

The loan system distorts choices made by students too.

Young people are not disincentivised from taking degrees that may not be financially rewarding, because graduates on the lowest incomes will repay little, if any, of their debt. Instead, the taxpayer picks up the bill.

Even graduates with good degrees may be discouraged from taking higher-paying jobs, because a pay rise could trigger extra loan repayments. Combined with other cliff edges in the tax and benefit system, this can make chasing a pay rise barely worthwhile.

Last but not least, a university degree has been (mis)sold as the gateway to higher earnings, regardless of the quality of the education on offer.

In short, the expansion of university education was always likely to lead to a reduction in the graduate premium. But for a large and increasing number of young people, a conventional university degree is no longer worthwhile.

To correct this, the education provided needs to be of higher quality, students need to be better informed, and incentives need to be better aligned.

You can follow Julian on X @julianhjessop and on Bluesky @julianhjessop.bsky.social.

He also posts regularly on Substack and on his personal website.

Read 'The Higher Education Delusion'

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