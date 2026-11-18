Rainer Zitelmann holds doctorates in history and sociology. He is the author of 32 books, translated into 35 languages, including The Power of Capitalism, How Nations Escape Poverty and New Space Capitalism. His writing has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The Times and Newsweek, among others.

Vienna’s housing policy is legendary around the world, at least among left-wing politicians. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has praised it as a model[1], as has New York’s left-wing mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani[2].

Vienna’s housing system, much of which is publicly owned, is supposedly characterised by low rents and excellent housing quality. Vienna is also frequently presented as proof of how well rent control works.

Rents are not as low as they seem

Justin Kadi of the University of Cambridge in the UK has now analysed approximately 2,900 court decisions in Vienna in which tenants sued their landlords for charging excessive rents. In his 2026 study, “The Unlawful Rent Gap”[3], he identifies what he calls an “unlawful rent gap” between legally permitted rents and the rents actually charged.

As Kadi writes, “In the period 2012–2022, 2992 tenancy contracts were signed that were successfully challenged by tenants through the legal system because of the set rent. In 2011, there were about 257,530 regulated private rental units in Vienna. Hence, about 1.16%, or 11.6 cases per 1000 units.”[4]

However, as he emphasises, “not everyone complains through the Tenant Union the data covers; there are ongoing cases that are not covered by the dataset; people may not complain at all. While there is no official statistic about the number of people that pay more than is permitted, estimates are available.”[5]

“The City of Vienna analysed 40,000 listings of regulated private rental units on 10 real estate platforms since 2016 and concluded that in ‘four out of five cases the rent is higher than permitted by the Tenancy Act’. The Chamber of Labour, who also legally represents tenants against landlords, estimated in 2011 that around ‘70 to 80 percent’ of rental contracts in regulated private renting ask too much rent, while ‘only 1 to 2 percent of tenants’ (in line with my estimate) would start a legal procedure to get the rent verified.”[6]

Whether the City of Vienna’s estimate is really accurate is open to doubt. In any event, despite extremely strict government controls, rents above the legal limits are very frequently paid.

Tenancy law that even specialists can barely understand

According to Kadi, the legal system is so complicated that hardly any tenant can determine whether the rent is legally correct when signing a rental contract.[7]

A comprehensive analysis of Vienna’s rental market published in 2020 by Harald Simons and Constantin Tielkes states that in Vienna, “equivalent apartments are rented under completely different conditions regarding rent levels, landlords’ obligations, access requirements, and security of tenure. Another consequence is an extremely complex, separate body of tenancy law in all market segments, which even specialists can barely comprehend, let alone ordinary tenants or landlords. Rental disputes and constant detailed reforms are the order of the day.”[8]

Both analyses conclude that actual rents are substantially higher than the official or legally permitted rents. Vienna has at least four entirely different segments of the housing market, each subject to completely different legal regulations, some of which date back to the period following the First World War.[9]

In Vienna, two out of three new private rental contracts are concluded for a fixed term, which is permitted under Austrian law.[10] This may be one reason why many tenants do not sue over excessive rents: they fear that their landlords will refuse to renew their contracts when they expire.

Why tenants have to pay for repairs themselves

Rents in Vienna are also difficult to compare with those in other countries because, in many countries, landlords are largely responsible for maintenance. The study by Simons and Tielkes shows that rent regulation in Vienna has not only produced an almost incomprehensible body of tenancy law but has also forced tenants to bear numerous costs that would normally be the landlord’s responsibility in Germany.

In the regulated segment of older buildings, tenants are responsible, for example, for broken window handles, cracked tiles, broken windowpanes, defective light switches, worn parquet flooring or rusting bathtubs. Numerous maintenance obligations are added to these responsibilities. Who must pay for which repairs depends on difficult-to-understand legal distinctions, such as whether there is “serious damage” or a “significant health hazard”.

According to the authors, the cause of these complicated regulations lies precisely in rent control: because landlords often cannot charge higher rents for well-maintained apartments than for run-down ones, they lack economic incentives to invest. Legislators attempt to replace these missing incentives with ever more rules and obligations.

Yet every new regulation creates additional problems of interpretation and exceptions. For example, since 2015 landlords have been responsible for maintaining heating systems and boilers – but only if these were included in the rental agreement.[11]

At the time of the study, the regulations governing the maintenance and improvement of apartments in older buildings alone comprised approximately 4,000 words. Particularly paradoxically, landlords’ maintenance obligations were less extensive the more strictly rents were regulated. The result was an almost impenetrable web of regulations, constant legal disputes, delayed renovations and a growing backlog of maintenance work.

Ultimately, the government even had to allow exceptions to its own rent restrictions, such as permitting higher rents to finance major maintenance investments. Rent control thus creates ever more problems, which legislators then attempt to solve through additional regulations.[12]

One third of municipal apartments lack a bathroom or central heating

The much-praised municipal housing company Wiener Wohnen, which owns more than 200,000 apartments in Vienna, has a housing stock that is becoming increasingly outdated and inadequately maintained.[13]

According to the 2020 report, 16.7 per cent of Wiener Wohnen apartments had a bathroom but no central heating, and a further 17.9 per cent had neither a bathroom nor central heating. According to the statistics, more than one in three apartments was not fully equipped. Many tenants had installed bathrooms or their own gas-fired heating systems, but at their own expense.[14]

For many years, no new municipal housing was built at all. The cited study reaches the remarkable conclusion that the City of Vienna stopped building municipal apartments precisely when the population began to grow again after approximately eight decades of decline.

Paradoxically, the entire municipal housing stock at that time had therefore been created during a period when Vienna’s population was shrinking. When the population began to grow again and housing demand increased accordingly, the City of Vienna did not build any new municipal apartments.[15]

This is another example of the absurd results that can arise when the government owns housing. And, as is so often the case with public housing, the waiting period in 2009–11 was more than 18 months, and in almost half of all cases even more than two years.[16]

244,000 additional residents – but only 2,114 new municipal apartments

It was not until 2015 that the City of Vienna decided to resume municipal housing construction under the name “Gemeindebau NEU” (New Municipal Housing).[17] The first new apartments were handed over in 2019. By June 2026, a total of 2,114 new municipal apartments had been completed, with another approximately 1,000 under construction. Compared with the total municipal housing stock of around 220,000 apartments, this represents an increase of less than 1 per cent over seven years.

Just how small this number is becomes particularly clear when compared with population growth: between the beginning of 2015 and the beginning of 2026, Vienna’s population increased by approximately 244,000 people, yet only 2,114 apartments were completed under the “Gemeindebau NEU” programme.

This means that for every newly built municipal apartment, there were approximately 115 additional residents. It is therefore hardly possible to speak of a return to large-scale municipal housing construction.[18]

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[1] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Tina Smith, “Our Solution to the Housing Crisis”, The New York Times, 18 September 2024, republished by Portside: https://portside.org/2024-09-18/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-and-tina-smith-our-solution-housing-crisis

[2] Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani), thread on X, 3 December 2020:

[3] Justin Kadi, “The unlawful rent gap: How landlords close rent gaps despite rent regulation”, Environment and Planning A: Economy and Space, first published online 9 September 2026, pp. 1–2: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0308518X261478922

[4] Kadi, “The unlawful rent gap”, p. 7.

[5] Kadi, “The unlawful rent gap”, p. 7.

[6] Kadi, “The unlawful rent gap”, pp. 7–8 (Kadi’s in-text references omitted). The phrases in single quotation marks are Kadi’s own translations from a City of Vienna press release (2017) and a Die Presse article (2011).

[7] Kadi, “The unlawful rent gap”, p. 5, quoting Walter Rosifka and Raimund Postler, Die Praxis des Richtwert-Mietzinssystems (Arbeiterkammer Wien, 2010), p. 10.

[8] Harald Simons and Constantin Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien: Eine wohnungspolitische Analyse aus deutscher Sicht (Berlin: empirica, January 2020), p. 86: https://www.empirica-institut.de/fileadmin/Redaktion/Publikationen_Referenzen/PDFs/Bericht_Wien_2019050_endbericht-rev.pdf

[9] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, pp. 5 and 14.

[10] Kadi, “The unlawful rent gap”, p. 14, citing Lukas Tockner, Mieten in Österreich und Wien 2008–2016 (Arbeiterkammer Wien, 2017), p. 13.

[11] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, pp. 13–17.

[12] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, pp. 15–16.

[13] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, pp. 23 and 33.

[14] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, pp. 25–26.

[15] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, p. 23.

[16] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, p. 39.

[17] Simons and Tielkes, Wohnungsmarkt Wien, p. 23, note 27.

[18] City of Vienna, “Hanel-Torsch: Meilenstein für leistbares Wohnen – 20. Gemeindebau NEU fertig”, 22 June 2026: https://wienwohntbesser.at/aktuelles/hanel-torsch-meilenstein-fuer-leistbares-wohnen-20-gemeindebau-neu-fertig; Statistics Austria, population at the start of 2015 and 2026: https://www.statistik.at/statistiken/bevoelkerung-und-soziales/bevoelkerung/bevoelkerungsstand/bevoelkerung-zu-jahres-/-quartalsanfang; City of Vienna, population figures for 2026: https://www.wien.gv.at/statistik/bevoelkerungsstand