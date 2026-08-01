Diego Sánchez de la Cruz is Head of Research at Instituto Juan de Mariana and author of “The Madrid Model: A Free Market Revolution”, a forthcoming book by the Cato Institute

Christopher Nolan has built a remarkable career by using blockbuster cinema to explore profound philosophical and historical questions. His latest film, The Odyssey, continues that tradition. Yet this time, beneath the sweeping visuals and epic storytelling, lies an unexpected argument—one with striking relevance for today’s debates about globalisation, trade, and international cooperation.

The film’s most memorable moment is not the fall of Troy, the encounter with Polyphemus, or the song of the Sirens. Instead, it comes when Odysseus, after two decades of war and wandering, reflects on the civilisation that existed before the conflict. He remembers “a world of palaces, trade and writing,” held together by “bonds of trust” that were ultimately destroyed by violence. Those words are not found in Homer’s original text. They are Nolan’s own addition, transforming an ancient epic into a meditation on one of history’s most enduring questions: why do civilisations flourish, and what causes them to collapse?

That question lies at the heart of Johan Norberg’s recent book Peak Human, which argues that societies rise not simply because of military strength or exceptional rulers, but because they develop the institutions that make cooperation, innovation, and voluntary exchange possible. Historians once explained the fate of civilisations primarily through battles, conquests, and empires. Increasingly, however, scholarship has shifted its attention towards less dramatic but ultimately more decisive forces: secure property rights, political stability, trust between strangers, economic freedom, and the peaceful exchange of goods and ideas. Armies may conquer kingdoms, but commerce is what allows civilisations to endure.

Nolan’s emphasis on trade is therefore far from accidental. Archaeology has revealed that the eastern Mediterranean during the Late Bronze Age was home to one of the most sophisticated commercial systems the world had yet seen. Rather than a collection of isolated kingdoms, it formed a remarkably integrated economic network linking Egypt, Anatolia, the Levant, Cyprus, mainland Greece, and beyond. Copper, tin, wine, olive oil, timber, textiles, ivory, glass, spices, and precious metals travelled enormous distances through interconnected markets.

The most remarkable evidence for this commercial world emerged almost by accident in 1982, when a diver discovered the wreck of a merchant ship off the southern coast of modern-day Turkey. The Uluburun shipwreck, dating from the fourteenth century BC, contained more than ten tonnes of Cypriot copper, almost a tonne of tin, African ivory, Baltic amber, Mesopotamian glass, Mycenaean pottery, and gold jewellery. No primitive economy could have organised such a logistical operation. Long before the Industrial Revolution, an extensive international trading system already connected societies separated by thousands of kilometres.

Commerce alone, however, was not enough. These networks depended upon institutions of cooperation. The Amarna Letters reveal rulers addressing one another as “brothers,” exchanging gifts, negotiating alliances, and maintaining permanent diplomatic contacts. Greek society reflected the same logic through xenia—the sacred obligation to offer hospitality to strangers. In a world where long-distance trade depended on trust between people who had never met, such norms were not merely moral ideals; they were essential economic institutions.

Seen in this light, Nolan’s The Odyssey becomes more than an adaptation of Homer. It offers a powerful illustration of what classical liberal thinkers have argued for centuries: war destroys far more than cities. It undermines trust, disrupts commerce, and replaces voluntary cooperation with coercion. David Ricardo demonstrated why trade benefits all participants through comparative advantage, while Frédéric Bastiat captured its political significance in his famous maxim: “When goods do not cross borders, soldiers will.” Modern research broadly supports the intuition. Political scientists John Oneal and Bruce Russett have consistently found that countries with stronger commercial ties are, on average, less likely to fight one another. Trade does not eliminate conflict, but it changes incentives by increasing the costs of war.

The historical record points in the same direction. Since the Second World War, international trade has expanded at an unprecedented pace. Over the same period, extreme poverty has fallen dramatically, life expectancy has risen across the globe, and—despite many tragic exceptions—the world has experienced the longest period without direct war between the major powers in modern history. As Steven Pinker argues in The Better Angels of Our Nature, the long-term decline of violence reflects many factors, but the spread of commerce, stronger institutions, and wider networks of cooperation has undoubtedly been one of them.

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Nolan’s film also offers an important reminder. Prosperity is not a permanent condition. Markets do not sustain themselves automatically. They depend upon trust, stable institutions, enforceable contracts, and the rule of law. When those foundations begin to crumble, commercial networks can disappear with astonishing speed—as they did more than three thousand years ago. That may be the deepest lesson of Nolan’s The Odyssey: civilisation is not held together by military power alone, but by a fragile web of trust and voluntary exchange that must constantly be preserved. In reminding us of that timeless truth, Nolan has done something increasingly rare: he has turned a Hollywood blockbuster into a compelling defence of the institutions that underpin peace, prosperity, and human flourishing.