Gerardo Verdecia is an economist and researcher at the Ecuadorian Institute of Political Economy, where he leads joint research with Florida International University (FIU). He is also the founder and director of EconReport, and serves as an instructor for the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE).

On 3 November, the Central Bank of Paraguay (BCP) took control of Ueno Bank, the country’s largest bank by number of customers and fifth by deposits, after finding that its solvency ratio had fallen below half the legal minimum. Deposits were frozen, and public anxiety over whether savings would ever be recovered reached its peak.

Within days, the case had moved from the financial sphere to the political one: several of the bank’s executives were arrested; the country’s president, Santiago Peña, who prosecutors say was a former shareholder in the business group that owned the bank, was removed from office through impeachment; and a judge ordered him held in pretrial detention.

Ueno had built up more than 2.9 million customers, close to 60 per cent of Paraguay’s adult population, and some US$2.8bn in deposits, of which around US$850m were public funds.

Relative to the size of the Paraguayan economy, a bank of this kind would be deemed systemically important in any European country or in the United States. What lessons does its collapse hold for the international financial system?

Lesson 1: The nexus between political power and banking nullifies market discipline

In the absence of privileges granted by political power, banking is a business built around the management of liquidity. Banks operate in the space between profitability and the risk of illiquidity, and their survival and profits depend on the prudence with which they make their investment decisions.

A bank that receives privileges from political power, such as favourable regulatory treatment or public deposits, relegates prudence to second place. Its liquidity and solvency problems build up quietly and surface only when it is already too late.

Ueno is a textbook example. Peña appointed Carlos Carvallo, who had previously run the institution, to head the very central bank charged with supervising it. Meanwhile, according to prosecutors, the bank was accumulating public funds and lending without adequate collateral to companies linked to its own business group. When the Superintendency of Banks ordered it to divest those loans, Ueno transferred a US$74.4m loan portfolio to Vinanzas, another related company that, the BCP suspects, may have been indirectly financed by Ueno itself.

Lesson 2: Once political power has taken root in banking, it is very hard to purge without a bankruptcy

The world’s major financial systems – American, British and European – are profoundly shaped by the intervention of their monetary authorities. Through the monetary policy tools at their disposal, central banks allow financial institutions to take on leverage far beyond what would be possible in a free and competitive banking market.

Today, proposing the complete liberalisation of the global financial system sounds like a fantasy, as appealing as it is unrealistic. The financial system depends on the liquidity that monetary authorities inject into it, and the level of intervention is so great that, were that liquidity withdrawn abruptly, it is not hard to imagine more than one bank going down with it.

That is precisely why bankruptcy is the mechanism that purges, in a controlled way, what politics does not allow to be purged in time. While Ueno remained in operation, its connections protected it. Only its complete collapse has exposed those ties and brought those responsible before the courts, including officials from the central bank itself.

Lesson 3: Liquidating a failed bank with public money is unacceptable

When a bank fails, it is not only technically correct but morally necessary that the process be resolved “from within” and that losses not be socialised among taxpayers.

Paraguay has already experienced the wrong way of doing things. During the banking crises of the 1990s and early 2000s, the central bank was forced to monetise the losses of failed institutions, generating inflationary pressure and a devaluation of the local currency.

According to estimates cited in the Paraguayan Congress, the Social Security Institute (IPS), which manages public pensions, lost around US$270m on its own. The losses were socialised all the same, not through an explicit bailout, but through inflation. Law 2334, which has governed deposit guarantees and the resolution of financial institutions since 2003, was passed in the wake of that experience.

In essence, the resolution of Ueno follows the right logic, and it is considerably better than that monetisation, or than the bank bailouts paid for by American and European taxpayers in 2008.

The first to bear losses are the shareholders, who lose 100 per cent of the value of their stake. There is no bailout of the institution or its owners. Small depositors are being covered by the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which is financed mainly by contributions from the financial institutions themselves and administered by the central bank. The remaining depositors and, after them, bondholders will be repaid according to what is recovered from the liquidation of the bank’s assets.

Even so, the case is not entirely clean, and the stain stems precisely from the first lesson.

As things stand, there is no guarantee that the roughly US$850m in public funds deposited at Ueno will be returned. More than US$500m of it belongs to the IPS, including some US$358m in pension reserves. If those resources are not recovered, the loss will fall on taxpayers and retirees. This would not be the result of a bailout, but of the state placing its money in a politically connected bank. And, just as a quarter of a century ago, IPS funds are once again among the hardest hit.

In sum, the Ueno case starkly illustrates the consequences of political and regulatory privilege for an institution of this size. Alleged related-party lending, a supervisor that prosecutors say failed to act and moral hazard fuelled poor investments, weak liquidity and fragile solvency, culminating in the most logical of outcomes. What ought to serve as a model for any country, however, is the structure of its resolution: “from within”, orderly, and without rescuing those who took the risks.

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