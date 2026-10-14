Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
3h

most economic and financial problems are caused by economic and financial interference from governments and banks.

Reply
Share
Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
3h

Thank you. I'm not a serious student of economics but there is a problem with macroeconomics that will be familiar to engineers. Governments and central banks attempt to provide "negative feedback" to dampen swings in economic activity. However, the information upon which they act is always out of date, and engineers know the dangers of feedback systems incorporating delay - they can go unstable. An easy thought experiment is to drive a vehicle based not on the view through the windscreen, but on a screen showing the view delayed by some seconds. It doesn't require much of an imagination to see there might be trouble.

Thomas Sowell, quoted in the article, contends that the US economy for its first 150 years, when the US government "sat and twiddled its thumbs", experienced recessions from which it recovered quickly, until 1929 and the Great Depression, which was accompanied by government intervention. So is at least some macroeconomics really an exercise in conceit?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture