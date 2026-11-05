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Andrew Singer's avatar
Andrew Singer
7h

Excellent piece. Old loyalties have shifted. Labour is now the party of the public sector employees and the left-leaning intellectual elite. The previous large Labour-voting factory working class has greatly shrunk. And many have become white-van self-employed. They are drawn to Reform, not labour. Big shifts.

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Richard Bassett's avatar
Richard Bassett
7h

I completely agree with the idea as for decades I have seen companies ruined by managers who succeeded founders.

The problem is, in the world today, can a founder succeed in a business environment where compliance officers outrank creators, development talent, sales and logisitics people? Worse, where people are dumb enough to pay attention to Human Resources managers?

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