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Jonathan Lloyd's avatar
Jonathan Lloyd
2h

The BBC needs to stand on its own merits. The TV Licence needs to be abolished. I rarely watch it myself as I perceive it to be mainly for Guardian readers.

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
2h

“ Its employees, moreover, are vastly happier and better paid than when they worked for the state.”

And more important a vastly improved service to consumers and lower prices. People who complain about the privatised former State-run entities didn’t experience what it was like before.

Imagine having your income, spending, savings, property taxed to be given to a supermarket whose service was so bad, staff were at best mediocre, endless queues to get served, limited range of produce, that you didn’t want to shop there, and had to shop elsewhere.

The argument against compulsory funding for the BBC non-contestable monopoly equal equally funding of the NHS non-contestable monopoly.

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