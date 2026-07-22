Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
6m

A most interesting analysis. As a side note and with reference to debt and net financial assets, I wonder if the government in deriving a net figure, is taking proper account of depreciation of state capital assets. I have in mind as an example road infrastructure and the pothole saga. To get back to a steady state condition for roads requires an investment of £20bn probably more.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture