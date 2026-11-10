Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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kay's avatar
kay
4h

Kleptocracy occurs everywhere but you say African? Why? I know the answer, I was just hoping you could elaborate?

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Mona O’Connor's avatar
Mona O’Connor
3h

Well said!

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