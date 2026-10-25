Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cliff Shepherd's avatar
Cliff Shepherd
4h

I am constantly amazed that contributors to this site appear not to consider the poorer members of society, and pillory any government that does! Why?

Reply
Share
John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
4h

“ The conflict in the Middle East is thought to have stabbed a £12 billion hole in the government finances. ”

Tripe!

Fiscal incontinence for the last 20 years by successive Governments, the ballooning welfare state and bureaucracy that goes with it, 15 million new welfare recipients imported from abroad, suicidal energy policy, far too big public sector and general incompetence and economic illiteracy have caused it.

I have lived through umpteen conflicts in the Middle East, most far worse than now, counting from the 1960s: Six Day War, Arab-Israel War, Iraq-Iran War, Gulf War I, Gulf War II, Libyan Civil War - and there are others.

None of these produced “black holes” in UK budgets.

Everything gets blamed, Russia/Ukraine, war with Iran, Trump, Brexit, and everybody’s current chew-toy, Putin - the ONLY cause, as ever, is Government.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture