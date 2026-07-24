Britain’s weak recovery from the 2008-09 financial crisis was caused by post-crisis banking regulation, not fiscal austerity or an inevitable feature of deep recessions, according to a new briefing from the Institute of Economic Affairs.

The briefing, by Tyler Goodspeed, formerly Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, sets out the case that Britain’s slow recovery was a policy choice rather than a historical inevitability.

Read the Briefing

Sources: BEA; U.S. Census Bureau; ONS, OECD; World Bank; BOE; author’s calculations

Goodspeed finds: