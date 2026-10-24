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David Starkie's avatar
David Starkie
2h

The first North Sea gas was landed during Harold Wilson's first administration; first North Sea oil during Wilson second administration. So you missed the opportunity to point out that the missed opportunity to set up a wealth fund was due to Labours!

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John Galt's avatar
John Galt
33m

Mrs. T would probably have been the Prime Minister best placed to to set up a fund, in the late 80s, when she had substantially reduced our national debt. But I agree that there is a strong possibility that one of us successors would have started spending it.

Robert Walpole set up a fund to reduce the national debt but when they’re going got tough, he started spending it.

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