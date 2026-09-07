Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Buscombe's avatar
Philip Buscombe
4h

I believe UK NMW now 20% higher than France or Germany - madness

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture