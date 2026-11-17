Professor Len Shackleton is an Editorial and Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Maeve Halligan is an IEA spokesman and editor of Economic Affairs.

A year ago, the Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden, asked Alan Milburn to find out why so many young people in Britain are neither earning nor learning. Milburn, Health Secretary under Tony Blair and later chair of the Social Mobility Commission, published an interim report in May that diagnosed the problem without making recommendations. His final report, From a Welfare State to a Working State, first promised for the summer, was published this morning.

The scale of the problem explains the attention it has received. Around one million 16- to 24-year-olds, roughly one in eight, are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Most of them are not even looking for work, and six in ten have never had a job. Milburn puts the cost to the country at £125bn a year.

The report proposes a sweeping overhaul. Under-25s would no longer be able to claim the health element of Universal Credit, and would instead receive a new “youth allowance” paid at the standard under-25 rate of Universal Credit, while Personal Independence Payment (PIP) would be replaced by a new Additional Cost Allowance for those with significant, ongoing disability costs. There would be legal guarantees of opportunity and support, and those who persistently refuse to engage could lose their benefit.

Responsibility for long-term sick notes would move away from GPs, and employers would be paid £3,000 for taking on a young person who has been NEET for six months, with £2,000 more where the young person faces greater barriers.

The threshold at which employers in retail and hospitality start paying National Insurance for 21- to 24-year-olds would double from £5,000 to £10,000 over five years, but only “when fiscal conditions allow”. The headline ambition is to cut the NEET rate from 13 per cent to around 5 per cent by 2036, which Milburn says would help 440,000 young people into sustained work.

A diagnosis without a cure

Astonishingly, Milburn says that virtually everything the Government has done since coming into office has reduced the attractiveness of employing young people. Yet he cannot bring himself to call for immediate reversal of these policies, simply hinting at a long-term “glide” in NICs to a lower level.

Taking on an inexperienced 19-year-old is always a gamble for any employer: the recruit may turn out to be excellent, or may need months of supervision before earning their keep. Every policy that raises the cost of that gamble, or makes it harder to undo if it goes wrong, makes employers less likely to take the punt. A higher wage floor, a bigger National Insurance bill, sick pay from day one and stronger protection against dismissal all make young people a riskier and more expensive hire, as Milburn appears to accept.

But it was the Government that cut the threshold at which employers pay National Insurance from £9,100 to £5,000 in April 2025, a change Milburn himself says hit particularly hard. He would raise it again for just one age group in two sectors, over five years, and only “when fiscal conditions allow”. Given the state of the public finances, that may never happen.

More advisers, more guarantees

What we get instead are proposals for a range of organisational changes in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the NHS, the employment of large numbers of extra staff to advise and counsel, and the return to job and service “guarantees” of the kind used to little effect under the last Labour government’s “New Deal”.

Cost savings are projected to result only years down the road: spending rises to nearly £6bn a year, welfare savings do not begin until 2029–30 and the package does not pay for itself until 2036–37. Even then, his own modelling gets the NEET rate down only to 6.8 per cent by 2036, with the rest of the way to his 5 per cent target resting on hopes of faster growth. And this all assumes we start this stuff more or less immediately, though the reality of parliamentary processes and consultations means that we would struggle to get anything going before 2028.

A guarantee sounds generous, but it is only as good as the jobs behind it. Where employers are not hiring, the state ends up supplying the placements itself, through subsidised roles and training schemes that do little to give young people the experience employers value. The risk is that we spend billions moving young people from one programme to another while the underlying barrier, the cost and risk of hiring them, stays exactly where it is.

Meanwhile today’s youth unemployment figures, though marginally down on the last quarter, remain unacceptably high. Unemployment among 16- to 24-year-olds stands at 15.1 per cent, more than three times the overall rate, and vacancies are at their lowest level in more than a decade outside the pandemic.

Alan Milburn. Photo: GOV.UK, Open Government Licence v3.0

What the review leaves out

Milburn’s analysis of the problems of youth inactivity misses out several important factors. For all its emphasis on local delivery, the review says little about regional unemployment, which places a limit on what can be achieved in putting young people into “real” jobs in some parts of the country. A guarantee of work means one thing in a city with a strong jobs market and something quite different in a town where vacancies are scarce and transport is poor.

One way round this which he suggests, though without making a formal commitment, is to impose youth recruitment quotas on the public sector, and also on private contractors competing for public service provision under the “social value” framework. Such measures are likely to make the task of raising the public sector’s abysmal productivity ever more difficult.

He has half a paragraph on variations in NEET incidence by ethnicity, though these differences are large and persistent and any serious strategy needs to understand them. There is nothing about the benefit culture in some communities, where worklessness passes from one generation to the next and work is no longer the expected path into adult life.

There is one line about drug abuse (which likely accounts for a significant part of the growth in mental health issues) and nothing at all about drug crime (which provides a lifestyle for many NEETs who have no intention of working). Milburn acknowledges that he chose not to address drug and alcohol services, focusing instead on mental health.

A review that puts so much weight on rising mental ill health should take seriously the role of cannabis and other drugs. One that hopes to draw young people back into the labour market should recognise that, for some of them, the informal economy pays better than any job likely to be on offer.

The real lesson

Milburn deserves credit for stating plainly that the Government’s own labour market policies have made young people harder to employ. But having made that diagnosis, his review turns away from the obvious remedy. The surest way to get young people into work is to make them cheaper and less risky to hire, not to build a new layer of advisers, counsellors and guarantees around them.

Milburn hopes his package will get 440,000 young people into sustained work by 2036. Until the Government is willing to revisit the policies he himself identifies, that looks optimistic.

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