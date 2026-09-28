Britain’s tax burden is heading for its highest level since the early 1950s, yet a growing number of taxes are now raising less money, not more. The Laffer curve shows that beyond a certain point, raising a tax rate reduces revenue, as people cut back, buy from illicit sources or evade the tax altogether. Alcohol duty, tobacco duty and landfill tax all appear to have passed that point.

In each case, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expected higher rates to bring in more revenue. Instead, receipts from the three taxes fell by £3.2 billion between 2021/22 and 2024/25, leaving the public finances £5.2 billion worse off than forecast, while fuelling a booming black market in cigarettes and record levels of fly-tipping.

This new discussion paper, by Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the IEA, argues that several UK taxes have been pushed into the ‘prohibitive range’ of the Laffer curve, where further rises cost the Exchequer money, create huge opportunities for criminals and leave the public to pick up the bill.

Read the report

Snowdon argues: