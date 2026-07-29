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Mina Bowater's avatar
Mina Bowater
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I am so glad to read that the impact of leaving the EU was negligible because when we joined the Common Market and shafted our Commonwealth we lost some serious trade with Australia and New Zealand in particular almost to the point of not benefitting as much by joining the Common Market after all. Now that we have our Sovereignty back, I cannot believe how blind our Parliamentarians are to the opportunities that being able to trade with our Commonwealth again can give us - having made our fortunes Free Trading around the world, we should start doing that again with energy and delight - after all as Asia is the rising star and we already have done a trade deal with India with an overall Commonwealth market of 2.6billion people seems a no brainer to me and re-attaches us to our ancestors again who have left us an incredible legacy if we have the wit to value and develop it.

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