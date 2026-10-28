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Economic Affairs

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John May's avatar
John May
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As a private landlord and semi-retired pensioner who has earned and been taxed on every pound I have, I am surprised no mention is made of how this government has targeted people like me who have little chance of doing anything about it. Except to vote Labour out at the earliest opportunity. It was a timid budget which smacked of plans for an early election. Bring that on!

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