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Brian RL Catt's avatar
Brian RL Catt
3h

As an addendum on Water. When the British population was increasing significantly, by 100's of %, as it is in the Third World now, due to modern sanitation reducing infant mortality so that most infants survived to adulthood, particulary in the poorer classes, the Victorian elite became concerned that there would not be enough water to supply the rapidly expanding population. At the same time Physical sciences had progressed to the point where the amount of water in the hydrological cycle could be estimated quite accurately and thus an idea of the amount of rainfall that could be harvested in the United Kingdom. There was no doubt that more than enough water was available naturally to supply the needs of a much larger population in the United Kingdom. All this has evr needed is adequate infrastructure to capture store and distribute it.

It is the failure to deliver this by the government we elect to do such things as ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with our development that is our problem. The fools of yje legcy system who still rule, and take ourmoney to squander on stuoid ideological fripperies while neglecting to maintain and develop the basic economic enablers of any modern economy, mostly in the mame of biureaucratised environmemtal precautionary principle that is without measurable merit.

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Brian RL Catt's avatar
Brian RL Catt
4h

Mostly a more balanced account than usual on this subject. It was the claim that a regulated private sector could run water infrastructure better than the usual unaccountable sinecured bureaucrats reponsible for our degenerating, over funded, , underperforming, bureacratically sclerotic public sector services run by the incompetent unaccounatble, cover up specialists of the great and good classes we are forced to tolerate by the elite patronage system operated by our legacy political system. How would these worthy people earn an untroubled comfortable living at our expense untroubled by accountability if required to perform in our best interest and meet targets, etc., or be fired? They would haveno jobs to step into on leavin University with an arts degree in innate superiority ........... so we have to tighten the law to make the privatised system stop taling the p*** quite so badly for its bonusses and dividends, IMO. Anyway

One quibble: How will having more bathrooms make people take more baths or use the toilet more often. Modern showers beat old time baths and use much less water, and only the selfish, toddlers, the infirm and time rich benfits claimants and civil servants working from home on our money have the time or money to take baths now. IMO

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