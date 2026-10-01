Erik Lidström is a Swedish physics PhD and independent author of cross-disciplinary books on education, political economy, classical liberalism and evolutionary biology, including Education Unchained and Evolution and Social Order.

After a century or more of government involvement, retiring has become a waypoint in life, a sort of ceremonial step; it has become “something we do” and that we do at some particular government-decided age. The following is an attempt to cut through the maze and to demonstrate that, for all our sakes, pensions and retirement should cease to be a government concern.