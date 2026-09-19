The British economy is increasingly characterised by a form of ‘command capitalism’, in which the private sector is compelled by law to advance the political goals of the Government. Targets, regulation and taxation are used by the state to encourage firms to pursue non-economic goals such as net zero, ‘diversity’, egalitarianism and behavioural change. This capitalist command economy is neither socialist nor neoliberal: the Government does not seek to nationalise industries and run them itself, but instead subjects private companies to so much political interference, including price controls and quotas, that they become de facto agents of the state.

The capitalist command economy gives politicians power without responsibility. The Government sets out its ambitions and tasks the private sector with delivery, but a system that places non-economic goals above productivity, and forces firms to focus on issues unrelated to their business, is unlikely to deliver economic growth.

This new discussion paper, by Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the IEA, argues that that Britain now operates under a form of ‘command capitalism’, in which private firms remain nominally free but are compelled by regulation, targets and price controls to pursue the Government's political goals rather than economic growth.

Read the report

Snowdon argues: