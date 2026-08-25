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Jim Quinn BSc CEng FIMechE CPD's avatar
Jim Quinn BSc CEng FIMechE CPD
6h

Exactly as you say. You Will develop dementia if you Live In Peace!!

So much better to endure WAR....... oh, the odds of......

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Paul Cassidy's avatar
Paul Cassidy
6h

‘proctor’ hoc 😂. It seems like this study would have benefitted from an overseeing proctor!

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