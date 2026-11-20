John Redwood is an incisive commentator on economics and politics, writing his daily blog on www.johnredwoodsdiary.com. He has led two UK-based international industrial businesses, set up and sold on an investment management company and is a fellow of All Souls College, Oxford.

The UK government’s response to the pandemic in 2020 unleashed a social revolution. It changed attitudes to the role and size of the state, and transformed approaches to work and the workplace. We are living with the consequences. The attitudes and policies followed were unsustainable.

The main policy response to a new disease which people feared and medical experts did not at first understand was to lock down the economy. All but the most essential activities were closed altogether. GP surgeries shut down in-person appointments and hospitals concentrated on the virus cases. Those who were licensed to go to work to do things like deliver milk and bread and keep the food stores supplied had to operate under strict controls over movements and public access to their facilities.

This severe response meant a collapse in supply of many things, partly balanced by the extensive bans on demand. People were not allowed to go to restaurants, hotels or theatres, and allowed out only for essentials such as food, medicine and exercise.

The government saw the impact this would have on many businesses that faced bankruptcy with no demand and no work permitted, and saw the impact on working people who in many cases would not have income to sustain their families. It launched large schemes to provide money to business and people in lieu of enjoying working income. These schemes were actively supported by the Opposition in Parliament and were very popular in their early phases.

All the money they required was borrowed, adding to state debt. To make this easier to handle, the Chancellor approved programmes of money creation by the Bank of England to buy up bonds, which in turn depressed interest rates. Savers were hit whilst the state could enjoy almost free money in limitless quantities to add to the debt and to spend on sustaining people and business through not working.

The Treasury’s indemnity gave the Bank a full taxpayer indemnity against future losses on the bonds. Big losses were always likely given the very high prices paid to buy them up, paying above their repayment value.

The Chancellor approved three big programmes of bond buying, adding up to £450bn by the end. This was based on the same system used by Chancellors Darling and Osborne to get over the banking crash of 2007–08 but on a bigger scale.

Whilst the earlier programmes took place against a move to greatly restrict the power of the commercial banks to on-lend the money and to fuel an inflationary bubble, the Covid money was not related to a similar programme of restricting credit and lending, but to a programme of greatly increasing lending promoted by the government itself.

The first tranche of bond buying made sense as, without assistance providing money to people who were losing their wages and business incomes, demand would have collapsed. As the recovery got under way, the third tranche of money and bond buying was added to a potentially inflationary situation and, in the view of many economists, helped bring about a nasty spike in inflation in 2022. It is difficult to see why the Bank proposed this and why the government authorised it.

Today we need to remind people that a country cannot continue to overspend by borrowing excessively. Central banks cannot get away with artificially depressing interest rates over a long period to make the excess borrowing seem affordable.

Covid policy did not suddenly discover people can stay at home and not work, sustained by benefit and subsidies from the state. These cannot be paid for by inflating the amount of money in circulation and by artificially holding down interest rates to create the illusion the state can afford it.

Our present arguments and trouble over the burgeoning benefit bills in part go back to the illusion of Covid that the state could after all afford much more than its tax revenues can buy. Covid was paid for by the magic money tree of quantitative easing. In the early days that could work.

It could not remove the reality that a country can only afford what it produces for itself and makes from export sales to cover the costs of imports. A country that gives up working cannot live on imports paid for by money printing and borrowing. That way lie fast inflation and then bankruptcy.

Today we have arguments over the extraordinary idea that many young people should be given a sick note for life though they have mild mental health problems that could be assisted by work. This is at the extreme end of a spectrum of thought from those who want to be too generous to too many to those of us who just want generous benefits for those in real need who cannot work.

All politicians agree that severely disabled people who cannot work deserve good care and financial support. Many others need help into work, as we have too many people seeking help from their neighbours through tax and benefits when they can provide for themselves.

Covid economics boosted those who think half the country can put their feet up and enjoy benefits paid for by any of the rich who care to stay and pay the very high taxes that result. They are discovering many of the rich leave or find legal ways to pay less tax, meaning tax rises for all the rest who stay and pay on more modest incomes.

Covid at the same time accelerated the digital revolution. It posed the big question of how much work people can do at home, sparing them the cost and inconvenience of having to go to the workplace every day. Government and business speeded up introducing good technology to allow online meetings and working from a home laptop linked into the main computer system of the employer.

As a result of this tech investment boom, today businesses and the civil service accept that many employees come in sparingly to an office and have the right to arrange their days and lives much more flexibly. A working day can encompass receiving the Amazon parcel, supervising maintenance work on the home, walking the dog and picking up the children.

People feel they get a better work–life balance thanks to the revolution allowing them to work from home, and the technology which allows them to attend meetings remotely and talk to colleagues through the internet. A recent improvement in apparent UK productivity figures comes from the Office for National Statistics, which has changed how it estimates hours worked and now finds people work fewer hours than previously thought.

Some of this change was happening anyway. As digital services improved, so more businesses could undertake more meetings remotely and allow trusted staff to work from home sending in the work by computer. Covid lockdowns made it a necessity for most people, forcing companies and institutions to up their digital game to allow participation.

I am someone who has found the flexibility of home working a great advance, enabling me to achieve more and communicate with more people, so I am not a fundamental critic of all home working. My new job in the House of Lords rightly demands attendance in person with no payment if you do not turn up on a working day.

There is, however, now a big problem with managing this hybrid world. Too much home working prevents or delays team working, impedes the mentoring of younger staff and gets in the way of developing collective approaches to problems. It can cause extra cost as the firm needs to spend on great online systems as well as keeping a physical office.

Some firms have moved to smaller premises and have required people to hot-desk to get some property economies. Whilst the new space is smaller and cheaper for that reason, it is often of higher quality and with more facilities to seek to lure people into the office more frequently, offsetting some of the savings.

Other firms struggle with the wish to get everyone into the office some days of the week to create team spirit and enable more team working. They need the large office and the high-class online system into every employee’s home.

The truth is home working is a good idea for a responsible and motivated employee. They will come into the office when they ought to socialise their ideas, present their work or need the help of colleagues. They may blend home chores with work, but may work longer hours for the employer at home to get the job done on the computer as recompense for the wins of not having to travel. They appreciate having more flexibility on when they complete the task.

For employees who lack commitment, home working allows them to avoid work and take liberties. One extreme casesaw a civil servant paid for five full-time public-sector jobs at once, largely from home. He was caught only when a government data-matching exercise flagged that he was on two departments’ payrolls, and was convicted of fraud.

The UK needs to boost productivity. Home working, AI and wider digitalisation give more opportunities to achieve the holy grail of producing more whilst costing less. These will only do so if properly supervised by smart managers. Employees with full-time jobs should be expected to turn up at the workplace when needed, and should not want to spend all their time at home.

Home working needs more detailed supervision than working in the office where the boss can see what effort each person is putting in by casual observation. A modern computer worker should log in and accept surveillance of his use of the computer by his boss. A boss can allocate work and expect it to be done by deadlines to ensure enough home working is being achieved.

An employee could, of course, negotiate flexible hours at home to get the job done or can often be trusted to make his own decisions about when to do the work requested.

A full-time employee should still spend more of their working time in the workplace and not at home and should agree to most requests to be in the workplace to attend meetings, help colleagues and work in teams as needed.

I was surprised at how slow the return to the office was after Covid, until I realised it was often the managers who liked home working most as they had the good homes.

Younger workers, often in small flats or still living at home with parents, were more likely to want to come into the office and to enjoy the social contact at lunchtime and in the evenings with colleagues. Bosses were often deep in family life in an executive home in an attractive community.

It is ironic that the Government relies on a disputed Office for Budget Responsibility assumption, that Brexit will slow productivity growth up to 2035, in making its case for closer EU alignment.

Revised figures suggest the UK’s productivity record is better than previously thought. It is still not capturing all the gains that the US is achieving with the new technology. To do so requires less EU law, more working in the workplace and fewer people living on benefits.

The Covid economics of more benefits, more subsidies and more borrowed money leads to inflation and bankruptcy.

Leave a comment