Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Potts's avatar
Andrew Potts
9h

The quantity of excellent content provided by the BBC is zero.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Alasdair Neil McLeod's avatar
Alasdair Neil McLeod
8h

Really there is no justifiable reason for the BBC to continue to exist in its present form. Many people, including me, have made a conscious decision not to consume any BBC content and, in increasing numbers, chose not to consume any traditional broadcast media at all.

The BBC must learn to compete in this changing world and to find sources of funding in the market place that allow it to serve the viewers who actually consume its content rather than forcing others to pay for something they do not want. It certainly has no right to collude with the government to force itself on their attention. That way lies totalitarianism.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture