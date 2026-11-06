Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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NickC's avatar
NickC
11h

"MPC members rightly emphasised the importance of “risk management” and “credibility”. It is better to send a clear signal by getting ahead of the inflation risks now, rather than having to respond with even bigger rate increases later."

Crikey. The author claims the MPC is "getting ahead of the inflation risks" when inflation is now double the BoE target? In fact the BoE is behind the curve as usual. The increase in the prices of energy will largely drop out of the CPI and RPI figures after Q1 2027, reducing headline "inflation". Then that energy "inflation" is not inflation at all but price rises caused by a supply shock.

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
11h

“Economic activity has also been more resilient than expected, and the labour market appears to be stabilising. “

In which UK is this the case?

Inflation is caused by Government pumping non-value-backed money into the economy* from borrowing and money printing. Tinkering with interest rates does not stop this, it does help prevent reckless borrowing in business and misallocation of resources, and dampen consumer borrowing.

It treats the symptoms not the cause.

*To pay for a runaway welfare expense, tens of thousands on the State payroll who create no wealth, and to donate to “good causes” outside the UK.

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