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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
2h

All roads lead to Labour - from 1945 to the present.

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Richard Bassett's avatar
Richard Bassett
1h

A very useful and incisive article which should make peopel stop and ask, how did Brown manage to convince so many people that he was giving the BoE independence when he was actually neutering it? For almost 30 years the financial press has been an accomplice in Brown's deceit.

The ridiculous notion that Brown saved the financial system in 2008 is still believed by many ignorant people. I despair.

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