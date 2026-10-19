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Eben Wilson's avatar
Eben Wilson
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Good to see an emphasis on "consolidation" and simplification. A wide base, low rate, reduced number of levies, approach is much easier to understand and administer. I particularly like the suggestion of the very low rate starting from the first pound of earnings. Making sure all of us have "skin in the game" would add a truly democratic ownership of the actions of the central state. It's ability to buy votes through special interest spending needs to be curtailed; making the taxpayer base as wide as possible provides a counter-incentive to "free lunch" thinking.

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