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John Bowman
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Invoke Tort Law. The injured party must be returned to the exact state they were in - “their loss made good, made whole again” - before the injury took place.

Therefore since the reparations claimants are de facto proxies for their injured ancestors, they should be returned to the exact state of their ancestors prior to the injury - that is naked, in chains on the West Coast of Africa.

They can then take the issue of reparations up with their African cousins whose ancestors captured their ancestors and marched them to the coast to be sold to slave traders.

Justice is served.

And we can take back our islands.

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