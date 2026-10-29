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Economic Affairs

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PJ B's avatar
PJ B
6h

Love the idea that your preferred seat has been occupied by a family of four. See, they're trying to cause as little inconvenience as they can.

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Phil Button's avatar
Phil Button
9h

The answer is simple: travel in the rush hour during half term, the trains will be emptier than when the schools are in. Of course, comfort comes at the cost of a full price ticket...

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