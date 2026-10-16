Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Elwyn Thomas's avatar
Elwyn Thomas
15m

Superb analysis of the failures of the public sector and some businesses

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Andrew Singer's avatar
Andrew Singer
22m

Excellent article - by someone who has experience both in running companies, and being a minister. It is indeed absurd that ministers boast about how much they spend on stuff, and cover up when things screw up. Keep up the good work!

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