Bella Wang was an Institute of Economic Affairs Intern through Cambridge Global Connect

is easy for frustrated netizens to portray shrinkflation as a greedy tactic deployed by profit-seeking corporations to line their own pockets. After all, customers are served smaller portions, while businesses get to minimise their own expenses by offering less of a product at a fixed price.

However, upon closer examination of the macroeconomic issue, it soon becomes clear that shrinkflation is, in fact, a desperate survival mechanism deployed by struggling business owners to counter large-scale economic disturbances. Due to inflation and relentless overhead costs, local cafe owners must allocate more capital to acquire resources, including paying for electricity, water, and rising rent. Without reducing serving sizes, local businesses would be unable to maintain financial viability, threatening

many with permanent closure. Therefore, by maintaining satisfactory prices while modifying portion sizes slightly, businesses can secure sufficient revenue without pushing away regular customers with skyrocketing price hikes.

Moreover, local enterprises are not entirely to blame. According to The Guardian, Australia’s headline inflation rates spiked to an astonishing 4.6% in March, especially after a recent 33% surge in fuel costs triggered by escalating geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. As energy and transport costs explode globally, the damage extends far beyond the hospitality sector, affecting many major supply chains around the world. But for local cafes, this means the cost of basic operational processes, such as delivering fresh produce and powering kitchen appliances, instantly escalates alongside national inflationary trends. Crucially, employers must also adjust employee wages to align with the rising cost of living; consequently, to offset soaring overhead costs, businesses are pushed to produce more efficiently. Unfortunately for cafe-goers, this means trimming portion sizes to avoid instantaneous price hikes.

Of course, businesses do not adopt these strategies purely out of goodwill. Driven by the reality of consumer sensitivity, cafes must continuously adapt how they operate to ensure they generate enough profit without losing valuable customers. The average Australian employee spends just $18.52 on lunches and snacks across an entire workweek; when a single standard cafe meal spikes to $23, it becomes clear that even minor price increases could effectively exclude a portion of Australians from the casual dining market. Therefore, shrinkflation may actually be crucial in ensuring basic dining options remain financially accessible to the public, particularly for lower-income groups navigating socioeconomic issues who might otherwise be excluded from the market entirely.

Shrinkflation has not only impacted small businesses across Australia; it has also severely disrupted massive multinational corporations, including various giants within the fast-food industry. The impact is tremendous: shares in fast-food brands like Domino’s Pizza have suffered double-digit falls over the past few months, provoked by surging oil prices tied to conflicts involving US-Israel and Iran.

Evidently, if these multi-million-dollar companies were truly capitalising on customers through shrinkflation, their net profit margins would be expanding rapidly. Instead, because regular consumers are cutting back on takeaway expenses in response to resurgent living costs, these corporations are facing an ongoing struggle to maintain adequate revenue while supplying food on a national scale. Consequently, it is truly a struggle to keep franchises of such magnitude running efficiently while altering meal sizes to absorb the shock of various production costs.

“Fast food is a discretionary purchase, something that’s probably fairly easy to cut if your budget’s pinched, and so they might be a casualty of consumers just trading out of the category entirely,” market strategist Lochlan Halloway remarks. Indeed, shares in prominent corporations like the Retail Food Group, which houses sub-brands like Gloria Jean’s and Donut King, have plummeted by more than 40% over the past 12 months as trading conditions continue to deteriorate. This is far from an uncommon incident. The impact of shrinkflation on stakeholders is predominantly negative. To resolve the issue in the short term, the government could intervene through changes in choice architecture, such as enforcing mandatory warning labels on downsized products, or implementing price controls that ensure products are sold at a specific price-per-unit. However, imposing regulations onto businesses already struggling financially will severely burden them with compliance costs and excess administrative workload; these costs will inevitably be passed on directly to customers through raised menu prices or even further reduction in portion sizes. Undeniably, these interventive methods are counterproductive for corporations and consumers. Ultimately, the most effective and neutral way to resolve shrinkflation is to allow natural market competition and consumer behaviour to gradually correct the imbalance. This way, customers can decide how to allocate their spending, while businesses will have to recalibrate their administrative

and pricing structures to hold their place within the competitive free market. Shrinkflation remains a necessary buffer for producers when facing unanticipated supply chain disruptions and economic crises. If local cafes are incapable of reducing product sizes to absorb rising production costs, their chances of surviving within such competitive markets will become exceedingly slim.

https://www.gao.gov/blog/what-shrinkflation-and-how-has-it-affected-grocery-store-items-recently

https://www.nine.com.au/australia-news/aussies-fight-back-against-shrinkflation-cafes-restaurants-20260429-p5zs44.html

https://mccrindle.com.au/article/the-cost-of-work-what-we-pay-to-work/

https://www.muval.com.au/blog/cost-of-living-in-sydney

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/apr/29/inflation-increase-australia-rba-reserve-bank-interest-rates-fuel-iran

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/apr/30/asx-fast-food-shares-down-cost-of-living-australia-dominos-kfc

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