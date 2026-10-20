Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack King's avatar
Jack King
2h

Unfortunately, this post fails to mention the reason that western nations have become risk averse: feminism. As women began to move into positions of power, especially in politics, these types of policies began to prevail. Now these nations, including the U.S., shape all public policy in regards to how they impact or are perceived to impact females. The feminist mind, whether in a woman or a man, now dominates the Left who control all the major societal institutions and, most importantly, the administrative state of government.

Reply
Share
2 replies
David Evans's avatar
David Evans
4h

In part, it comes from our comprehensive adoption of the EU principle of an extreme type of Precautionary Principle. It's why the EU will not embrace AI and why we should not import their rules on GM and so on. Also, the continental systems based on the Napolenic Code, as opposed to the English common law, which culturally regards anything that isn't regulated by the State as deeply suspect. Whenever a freak, 1 in a 1,000 accident occurs - up goes the cry - we need a law to stop this ever happening again. And then there is the arrant nonsense of "you can't put a monetary value on a human life".

Reply
Share
3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture