Britain’s system of motoring taxation is becoming increasingly unsustainable. Fuel duty has long raised substantial revenue while roughly tracking how much people drive, but as more motorists switch to electric vehicles and conventional engines become more efficient, that link is breaking down. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects fuel duty receipts to peak at around £27 billion in 2028–29 before falling steeply over the coming decades. The Government’s planned pay-per-mile charge for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, due from April 2028, rightly acknowledges the need for reform. However, as a charge that applies only to some vehicles, it risks creating an increasingly complicated system of motoring taxation and discouraging the very transition to cleaner vehicles the Government is trying to encourage.

A new IEA paper, Reforming Road Tax, by Professor David Bailey, argues for a better approach. Rather than taxing different vehicles through different mechanisms, the Government should gradually replace fuel duty with a universal pay-per-mile system covering petrol, diesel and electric cars alike. Crucially, the transition should be designed to be revenue-neutral for a typical motorist, with fuel duty cut in a staged and predictable way as the new charge is introduced, so that drivers are not taxed twice.

The paper also calls for targeted protections for rural and lower-income motorists, a default system based on odometer readings with no compulsory GPS tracking, and a ten-year roadmap setting out each stage of reform. Its core message is clear. Pay-per-mile charging should replace existing motoring taxes, not become another tax raid on drivers.

Read the report

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