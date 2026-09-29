Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Edward Dawson's avatar
Edward Dawson
13h

Great piece, well informed and well argued. More like this please.

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Amelia S's avatar
Amelia S
9h

That may be the most efficient summary of the whole hearing did anyone at least look uncomfortable

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