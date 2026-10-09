Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

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Borrieboy
4h

"This in turn would encourage people to use their main residence to shelter wealth from tax at the expense of other investment..."

How exactly? You already own your primary residence so how would you shelter wealth using something you already own...?

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