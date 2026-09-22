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John Yates's avatar
John Yates
4m

This is not what the manufacturing argument is all about. Very clever to cloak the opening in terms of its negative impact on climate change - something you have been sceptical about. This is not about reopening coal mines and steel works - but looking at where we still have expertise in industrial technologies and capabilities that could be grown faster....with a more supportive tax and regulatory environment ......the Blairite idea of a 'weightless' economy, or what Torsten Bell calls a 'financial superpower' is as much a fallacy as the straw man you have created

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Panjang's avatar
Panjang
41m

It’s not just that industries like coal mining were lost, it’s that they haven’t been replaced with anything. The towns and villages built around those industries are still there but opportunities are few and far between. New towns were built around industry in the 1950s and 1960s. They were vibrant then but not any more.

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