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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
3hEdited

Thank you! I hadn't followed Argentina of late so was unaware that Milei had apparently begun to run low on battery so to speak. Has courage failed? It's disappointing that having entered office as the great reformer, he is falling back on tedious orthodoxy by identifying a foreign foe.

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Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
1h

As I recall he was heralded as having the answer! Cut, cut and more cuts! And as usual it turns out he is an inept as the next leader.

Of course he’s trying to win voters and popular opinion. All started by the England rivalry at the football tournament. Pathetic rivalry of brushless footballers.

But this could get traction. Especially as Trump likes to stick the hornets nest by “do as I say or I’ll teach you a lesson” obtuse interference.

But the real storey here is the failure to see that money has to flow. Money has to flow around the people within the economy. And when money heads upwards to a level of NOT SPENDING then the only resort is borrowing. And to borrow money there had to be a pot to borrow from! So instead of making money move we get money stuck in bank accounts unspent but loaned back instead.

This situation rife across the world means the rich don’t spend. They earn more by not spending. And we have to virtue because money is scarce. Because it’s sitting in bank accounts unspent and contributing nothing to flow but inspiring more debt.

That’s the problem of the last fifty years.

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