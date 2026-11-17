Matthew Bowles is a Senior Policy Researcher at the Prosperity Institute.

Britain clearly has a problem with young people and work. Almost a million people aged between 16 and 24 are not in education, employment or any form of training (NEET). For a country that is supposedly in desperate need of workers, struggling to raise productivity (especially in the public sector) and crying out for growth beyond the meagre 0.7 per cent announced in the last quarter, this represents a considerable waste of human potential.

Alan Milburn’s long-awaited review is an attempt to address this very crisis. Amongst the recommendations, suggestions include cutting employer National Insurance (NI) for younger workers, offering businesses financial incentives to recruit the unemployed and legally guaranteeing young people a job or training place. On the surface, this appears a genuine attempt, albeit a poor one, to fix a glaring issue. But dig a little deeper and the review appears to have completely missed the mark.

Traditionally retail, hospitality and construction industries provided the gateway into employment for thousands of young people. A Saturday job behind a till, an evening shift waiting tables or a lackey role on a building site might not be the most glamorous, but they provide a step onto the first rung of the career ladder, and most importantly, experience of the workplace.

Businesses operating in such industries are those currently at the coalface of the British economy. They face, and are most sensitive to, rising employment costs. Employers’ National Insurance increased from 13.8 to 15 per cent last year, whilst the threshold at which businesses begin paying it was reduced from £9,100 to £5,000. The minimum wage has continued to rise, in turn impacting pension contributions and a growing list of regulatory obligations through the Employment Rights Act 2025.

Perhaps quite rightly then, Milburn suggests reducing employer NI for 21- to 24-year-olds, starting in retail and hospitality. Doubling the threshold from £5,000 to £10,000 over the course of five years leaves businesses employing younger staff with a modicum of relief – though fiscal drag will kick in soon enough if the threshold is only £10,000 by 2031.

Had the Government simply unfrozen the threshold in 2025 without dropping it and pegged it to inflation, it would likely have reached around £10,800 by 2031, and so the policy could not exactly be seen as a total climbdown if adopted by the Government.

(We should remember that the NI threshold was frozen at £9,100 by the Conservatives in 2022–23. Had the threshold risen with inflation since Jeremy Hunt’s freeze back then, it would have been around £11,300 this tax year and roughly £12,500 by 2031.)

But why should the Government stop there? If employer NI is a barrier to recruitment, it is hardly obvious why the solution should be to create yet another age-specific tax concession.

Photo by ODISSEI on Unsplash

Britain already has a complicated mire of employment taxes, incorporating different rules for those under the age of 21 and apprentices. Adding another carve-out hinders tax simplification, and staggering implementation through a gradual five-year introduction, “when fiscal conditions allow”, provides little certainty to employers looking to make employment decisions in the near future.

Then there is the minimum wage, where Milburn goes no further than asking the Low Pay Commission to tread carefully. The rate for 18- to 20-year-olds increased by 8.5 per cent this April, taking it to £10.85 an hour. Average regular earnings only rose by around 3.5 per cent in the same period. It is therefore hardly surprising that businesses are reluctant to hire young, inexperienced people when the Government continues to hike up the cost of doing precisely that.

Most concerning of all is the instinct to simply spend more public money in an attempt to solve the NEETs issue. Milburn’s proposed guarantee of a job, training or employment support for young people is accompanied by wage subsidies and extra apprenticeship funding under a new “Opportunity Guarantee”.

A government guarantee does not create jobs through wizardry. The jobs it creates are merely subsidised, distorting the labour market still further. Eventually the subsidies will have to stop and the jobs will vanish, because they were never really jobs to begin with.

The irony of this whole debate is that, even as the Work and Pensions Secretary, Pat McFadden, told Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that he was on board with at least some of Milburn’s recommendations, the Government appears determined to make some of these opportunities harder to obtain.

Meanwhile, separate proposals doing the rounds would replace local rules with a national permit regime for employing school-age teenagers, alongside risk assessments, additional paperwork and other nightmarish bureaucracy. Safeguarding children is of course important, but it doesn’t take a cynic to imagine how this will simply be another exercise in providing small business owners with more bureaucratic hoops to jump through before offering a 15-year-old a Saturday job cleaning tables in the local café.

Among the opposition parties, the Conservatives have pledged to halve employer NI for 21- to 24-year-olds, whilst Reform UK has proposed reducing the general rate for British workers back down to the 13.8 per cent level. Both parties clearly recognise that the taxes employers face need attention, although neither proposal amounts to a comprehensive overhaul of the system.

To his credit, Milburn accepts that the cost of employing young people is part of the problem. The report, however, cannot disguise how much damage recent policy has done to Britain’s labour market.

Unfortunately, Milburn didn’t recognise that Britain does not need another sprawling collection of subsidies and guarantees. It just needs an environment where an enterprising young person can be offered a job on Friday afternoon and start work on the Saturday morning.

Leave a comment