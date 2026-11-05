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Reem Ibrahim's avatar
Reem Ibrahim
33m

Thank you for having me write for EA! I miss my IEA friends 🫶

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Richard Bassett's avatar
Richard Bassett
27m

There's no real lesson to be learned from the US mid-terms in the UK as it was about Trump's erratic behaviours and appearance of family and cronies corruption. None of that applies here.

By contrast on issues that were on the ballot about stopping trans in women's sports or the billionaires tax the conservative position won out.

Its not the policies that lost, its the people.

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