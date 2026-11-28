Ebeling in Brief is a weekly series, published every Saturday, of shortened chapters from economist Dr Richard M. Ebeling’s Liberty and the History of Economic Ideas: From the Ancients to the Austrian Economists (2026).

This is instalment No. 6: Ludwig von Mises

Dr Richard M. Ebeling is an American libertarian author who was the president of the Foundation for Economic Education from 2003 to 2008.

Over a professional career that spanned almost three-quarters of the twentieth century, Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises was, without any exaggeration, one of the leading and most important members of the Austrian School of Economics and an uncompromising defender of economic liberty. The ideas of individual freedom, the market economy and limited government that he defended in the face of the rising tide of socialism, fascism and the interventionist welfare state have had few champions as clear and persuasive as Mises. He was the most comprehensive and consistent critic of all forms of modern collectivism. Furthermore, his numerous writings on the political, economic and social principles of classical liberalism and the market order remain as fresh and relevant as when he penned them decades ago.