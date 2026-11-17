Lord Hannan of Kingsclere is Director General of the IEA.

We are treating work as an optional extra, a lifestyle choice, almost a hobby. It is a new phenomenon, dating in large measure from the lockdowns; and our leaders show astonishingly little interest in reversing it.

We can measure the crisis in myriad ways, all of them shocking. Around 30,000 sick notes are being issued per day. Stop to think about that statistic for a moment; think of its cultural implications.

The number of people claiming incapacity and invalidity benefits is forecast by the Government to go from 3.3 million to 4.1 million by the end of this parliament. Think about the financial implications.

According to the NHS Confederation, around 60,000 young people are leaving university to go immediately onto long-term sickness benefits. Think about the lost talent.

The fastest rise in sickness benefits is among 25- to 34-year-olds, an incredible increase of 69 per cent in five years. And I do mean “incredible”, for if some cataclysm had truly disabled that cohort, we would have noticed.

In Birmingham, one in four working-age adults is inactive. Even during the Depression, the proportion never rose so high. Back then, it was seen as the most pressing issue in politics. Now, we barely report it.

As Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, was fond of saying: “Show me the incentive and I’ll show you the outcome.”

According to a study by the Centre for Social Justice, it is theoretically possible to earn £2,500 a year more on benefits than working full time on the minimum wage. Show me the incentive and I’ll show you the outcome.

In 2010, the Coalition inherited a culture of worklessness from Gordon Brown and set out to switch the incentives, capping benefits and taking low-paid workers out of income tax.

There was an immediate and tangible impact. A single mum who might work 20 or 25 hours a week would now be appreciably better off. The number of people in long-term unemployment began to tumble.

Then came the pandemic and everything changed. I am generally dubious about attributing a multitude of woes to a single cause but, by Heaven, the lockdowns have a lot to answer for.

Never mind the catastrophic increases in prices, taxes and borrowing that they necessitated. They taught an entire generation that employment was voluntary. A lot of workers who had never before been in contact with the benefits system learnt how easy it was to make claims.

By the time restrictions were eventually lifted, many had settled into a new lifestyle. Even for the dwindling proportion of Britons who have chosen to remain in work, there has been a cultural change. The rise of working from home – as popular with workers as it is unpopular with bosses – has altered assumptions.

I remember a TV advert from the 1980s where a man with a bad cold in a railway station kept asking for “a tecond claht return to Dottingham”. Then he sucked on a Tunes decongestant and was restored. That was the vibe in those days: power through, get to work, don’t let a little thing like a cold stop you.

Then lockdown taught us it was anti-social to expose your workmates to the slightest risk of a tickly throat.

Every past generation has found moral purpose in work. “Whatsoever thy hand findeth to do, do it with thy might; for there is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest”, says the Bible. Or for those of you who get your news of the IEA from X, “We have made the day for earning your livelihood”, says the Quran.

Yet we now have children being brought up in workless households, with no sense that it is normal to go out and earn money. If the waste of money doesn’t bother you, the waste of lives should.

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