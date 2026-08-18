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Brian Edmunds's avatar
Brian Edmunds
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The crash was bankers playing fast and loose with our money! Not theirs, so much as ours.

The same ‘confidence’ that befell the Great Depression occurred again to the banking industry who failed to stop their actions until they too lost confidence in their colleagues.

How can a modern day economy really be put at risk by such stupidity? Well it shouldn’t is the short answer.

It is my contention that, Banks and huge wealth funds are the single biggest inhibitor to the natural cash flow our system should need.

Holding onto money in vast sums hinders flow. It stops us from being paid properly. It stops the vast sums lining our pockets instead they line the pockets of them, those who risk and okay fast and loose with our money for their gain. Our risk not theirs.

They hinder flow and dam off money making us deliberately short of sufficient in our pot to pay us enough not to have to borrow from them. It stops our businesses and us workers from obtaining sufficient SPENDING power to pay sufficient takes not insufficient tax as we clearly do now.

They make money scarce. They want to tighten the grip on us do they can make us borrow money. All because our democratic system allows undemocratic Bankers produce money by way of debt not our ejected government issue money freely oh no! They produce digital money at the stroke of a key as much as they can take make a profit. Out of us and our money.

That’s not just unfair but undemocratic! And we shouldn’t put up with it. And why do we still have cash and coin? They say it’s for our benefit when in fact it allows money to be hidden.

But now we have computer and digital banking and card payment systems. So we can easily ensure money moves all or part in the month needed for others to receive it too. And if money is unspent in tune it can be taken by government direct debit.

We should be receiving higher wages not just a bit but multiplied by 4 at least. We can have much larger state pensions. Instead of one smaller than the minimum wage. But moreover we can SPEND all our money in full and fair exchange of goods assets etc and so pass on the money to the people who supply that need. For their due rewards.

Money is just a token. It should not be withheld by and from others. We all rely on its rotation. Via us all SPENDING. So it makes no sense to limit our flow by intervening in its flow. It helps nobody but bankers.

But ironically if all money were to be rotated and revolved at speed in the same time frame then , those rich will be wealthier from owning more assets or goods from SPENDING money instead of NOT Spending.

But what that tsunami of SPENDING will do is properly fund government with less taxation. We will only require Vat to be the tax of choice to easily and quickly fund our government to fully SPEND no our collective needs. No more need for borrowing! We’ll all have enough.

We can still earn as much as we can! Nothing wrong with that. But for those who get more they must SPEND more getting fair and full exchange if their work reward for ours.

Thats the equality part. But earning but whatever we do earn if get given we have to SPEND it to give SPENDING the vehicle of fairness and equality.

So who needs Banks? We all do. But just to facilitate flow. Not intervene and prevent flow.

That’s how to get our economy going the right thing. No person should be bigger or carry more influence than the democratic state.

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