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David Cockayne's avatar
David Cockayne
29m

Every generation needs to be reminded of Mill. The present one, it seems, is not listening.

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Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
1h

This is so true:

"Mill defended freedom of thought on several grounds. First, we should accept the fact that none of us can claim an infallibility of knowledge or a final and definite insight into ultimate truth. Thus, we should value and defend liberty of thought and argument because a dissenter or a critic of conventional and generally accepted views may offer reasons for disagreeing that correct our own errors of knowledge and mistakes in judgement."

I was fired from my job at a UK university, for writing a book criticising Islam. It was written in my own time, and published at my own expense.

During my enforced unemployment I have written numerous additional books, criticising Islam!

https://hellish2050.substack.com/about

It is quite tough trying to subsist without a salary, after being cancelled. But I would not have been able to live with my conscience if I had caved in to their demands. We must uphold our freedoms, even if it comes with personal sacrifice. This is not theoretical, it is the stark reality that we face.

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