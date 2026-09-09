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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
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Thank you Kristian for another informative, thought-provoking and well-argued piece. My ill-informed and subjective observation is that we are a country of expensive essentials (like a roof over one's head) and cheap luxuries, which I don't believe is conducive to happiness.

I seem to recall learning from the IEA that Japan defines area where certain construction is not permitted, and leaves the rest to the market. It might work better than here where much is permitted apart from what hasn't been blocked yet.

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