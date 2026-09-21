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Central banks have rarely had more influence over our lives, and the institution that connects them is among the least understood in global finance.

The Bank for International Settlements, founded in 1930, is the bank for central banks. It sits beyond the reach of any national jurisdiction, and it is where the world’s monetary policymakers meet, co-ordinate and set much of the research agenda that shapes decisions elsewhere.

In a revised and updated edition of Tower of Basel: The Shadowy History of the Secret Bank that Runs the World, Adam LeBor examines how the BIS works and what it has become. Two new chapters cover its role in developing central bank digital currencies, and the questions these raise about privacy, civil liberties and personal financial autonomy.

To mark the launch, we would be delighted if you could join us for this free event, open to all.

Speakers:

Adam LeBor , author of Tower of Basel. A former foreign correspondent for The Times, The Independent and The Economist, he now writes for the Financial Times and The Critic, and is the author of nine works of non-fiction.

Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, Director General, Institute of Economic Affairs

Thursday 1 October 2026 at the Institute of Economic Affairs, 2 Lord North Street, London SW1P 3LB.

18:00 Doors open, drinks and canapés

18:30 Discussion begins, followed by Q&A

19:30 Discussion ends, drinks reception follows

We hope to see you there!

Register to attend