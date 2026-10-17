Event description

Markets are supposed to reward cool heads and careful analysis, yet even the most experienced investors are swayed by mood, emotion and the behaviour of the crowd.

In The Madness of Markets, Alex Edmans, Professor of Finance at London Business School, explores why investors pour money into loss-making AI stocks, why they overlook opportunities in plain sight, and why share prices can fall after a football defeat or rise on a sunny day. Drawing on research into market psychology, he shows how social contagion leads even seasoned professionals into irrational decisions, and how investors can avoid costly mistakes and benefit when others get it wrong.

The event will open with remarks from Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs. Professor Edmans will then present the book and set out its central arguments, before joining Lord Hannan for a discussion, followed by questions from the audience.

We would be delighted if you could join us for this free event, open to all.

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Speakers

Professor Alex Edmans is a leading expert on market psychology, with research featured in the Financial Times, Wall Street Journal and BBC, and he has advised sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and asset managers around the world. He has spoken at Davos, given evidence to the House of Commons and reached millions through his TED talks. His previous books include May Contain Lies, an Amazon number one bestseller, and Grow the Pie, a Financial Times Book of the Year.

Lord Hannan of Kingsclere is the Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs

Event details

Thursday 19 November 2026 at the Institute of Economic Affairs, 2 Lord North Street, London SW1P 3LB.

18:00-18:30 Doors open and welcome

18:30-20:00 Presentation followed by interview and audience Q&A

We hope to see you there!