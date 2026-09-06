About the Discussion

Max Rangeley and Lord Fairfax recently co-edited the seminal Springer Nature volume The Artificial Intelligence Revolution; this book brings together many of the top experts in the world to write chapters, from the most senior AI person at the United Nations, to AI luminaries like Stuart Russell and Yoshua Bengio, political figures working on AI policy, and military and legal experts. The book is designed for teaching in universities around the world, and is the most comprehensive academic volume on AI policy today. Both Max and Lord Fairfax are donating all royalties to AI safety causes.

About the Speakers

Max Rangeley runs the Cobden Centre think tank and is a co-editor of The Artificial Intelligence Revolution academic volume. Max previously set up a tech company, whose customers include Facebook, Google and Sony among others, and has two microchip patents himself.



Lord Fairfax gave his first speech on AI in the House of Lords forty years ago, and has continued to take a close interest in how this technology has developed. He was recently on the House of Lords committee on AI and Weapons Systems, and is co-editor of The Artificial Intelligence Revolution.

We would be delighted if you could join us!

RSVP