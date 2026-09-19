The Institute of Economic Affairs invites you to the launch of its Alternative Budget, a fully costed programme setting out what a Budget built for growth could look like, ahead of the Government’s own Budget on 28 October.

This event, open to all, will feature a presentation of the IEA’s Alternative Budget followed by a panel discussion will exploring proposals on tax, spending and reform, offering a rigorous, pro-growth alternative to the Government’s approach. The panel will be chaired by Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, Director General and Ralph Harris Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs. After the discussion, the audience are invited to participate in a Q&A. A drinks reception will follow.

Rather than simply critiquing policy, this event sets out a genuine blueprint for serious economic reform, delivered by leading thinkers at a critical moment in the Budget debate.

Print copies of The Alternative Budget will be available to purchase on the evening.

Register to attend

Full Details:

Speakers: Lord Hannan of Kingsclere , Director General, Institute of Economic Affairs Dr Valentin Boboc , Senior Economist, Institute of Economic Affairs Further panellists to be announced

Date: Monday 19 October 2026

Timings: Arrival from 6.00pm | Discussion from 6.30pm

Location: Institute of Economic Affairs, 2 Lord North Street, Westminster, SW1P 3LB

Places are strictly limited.