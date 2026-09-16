Fifty years after his first novel appeared in 1976, Jeffrey Archer publishes his final standalone novel.

Adam and Eve opens on Armistice Day 1918 with the birth of two children, hours apart and worlds apart: one the son of a shepherd, the other the daughter of an Earl. One war ends as they are born, and their story goes on to shape the course of another.

Archer has sold more than 300 million copies in 115 countries and 48 languages, and remains the only author to have topped the bestseller lists in fiction, short stories, and non-fiction. His novels include Kane and Abel, the Clifton Chronicles and the William Warwick series, and he has sat in the House of Lords for over a quarter of a century.

To mark the launch, we would be delighted if you could join us at the IEA, where Jeffrey Archer will be interviewed by Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, Director General and Ralph Harris Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs.

Copies of Adam and Eve will be available to purchase on the evening.

Paid IEA Insider subscribers can register below now.