Economic Affairs

Economic Affairs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Scott's avatar
Derek Scott
2h

Modern Monetary Theory would regard Hayek’s proposal as a category error: it treats money as just another competitive consumer good, whereas MMT sees a sovereign currency as a public institution anchored by the state’s power to impose and accept tax liabilities.

Private currencies, stablecoins, and bank deposits can exist, but in MMT they are liabilities that ultimately “pyramid” on and are settled in the state’s unit of account.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Institute of Economic Affairs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.