About the Speaker

Peter Higgins helped found Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts in 1990. Charles Tyrwhitt is the number one provider of Jermyn Street quality shirts worldwide. The brand is a multi-channel retailer and has significant market share in the UK, USA and Germany. Turnover has now surpassed £440MM and CT is highly profitable…for now!

He was also Chair of ME+EM, a women’s fashion brand, from 2018-22, where he brought in a new Senior Management Team, developed a multi-channel strategy for the business and led a cost cutting initiative. The company sold a minority stake in April 2022 with a company valuation of £135MM.

From 2006-10 Peter was Chair of Cath Kidston, where he devised and implemented a strategy to increase profits through rolling out retail stores and expanding the company’s web and mail order presence. In 2010 Cath Kidston was sold for £106million.

Having read Classics at Jesus College, Cambridge, Peter began his career as an Assistant Master at Harrow School where he taught Latin, Greek and Ancient History. He has played rugby for Cambridge University and Wasps RFC.

Peter is also a Director of Mary’s Meals, a charity providing life-changing meals to some of the world’s poorest children every day they attend school. MM feeds more than 3 million children every day throughout Africa and other nations, where poverty exists.

This series features conversations with pioneering entrepreneurs hosted by Lord Kamall. The series explores the challenges and triumphs of enterprise, offering inspiration and practical insight for aspiring innovators.

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